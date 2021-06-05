Jonesborough’s Spring Makers Faire welcomes more than 40 vendors

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 40 vendors set up shop in downtown Jonesborough for the Spring Makers Faire on Saturday, June 5.

Regional craftspeople sold handmade items such as jewelry, pottery, home goods and furniture.

Patrons enjoyed live music from local artists with on site opportunities to try their hand at blacksmithing, painting and quilting.

“It’s so nice to be able to actually meet the artists, learn their story behind their craft and really get the personal touch about how they perfect their craft,” said Melinda Copp from the Mill Spring Makers Market “Once you know their story, it makes you appreciate it more.”

If you missed out, a few market vendors are featured at the Mill Spring Makers Market store in downtown Jonesborough.

The Makers Faire is planning a potential second event in the fall. More information about the store and upcoming events is on their website at www.millspringmakers.com.