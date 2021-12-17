Jonesborough’s McKinney Center to collect local stories, host Storytelling Concert for the Deaf

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The McKinney Center in Jonesborough received a $15,000 grant to fund an accessible concert and story collecting effort for the deaf, according to a release from the town.

The release says the grant was given by the Tennessee Disability Coalition and focuses on cooperation with the Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (CCDHH).

The project will focus largely on collecting stories within the local deaf community using American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters to transcribe and document the accounts.

Once these tales are collected, the release says interpreters will provide spoken versions of the stories alongside ASL deliveries during the concert planned for the summer of 2022.

In order to accurately represent the details of collected stories, the release says interested individuals can receive training in story collection during the McKinney Center’s spring 2022 schedule and join the effort.

All in all, the McKinney Center has been granted over $50,000 this year for programs throughout the community.