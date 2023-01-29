JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Jonesborough Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 is celebrating its 200 year anniversary.

They kicked off their year-long observance on Saturday with a ceremony, lunch and open house for those interested in joining.

The Rhea lodge was founded in 1823 and they’ve never lost their charter, even surviving through the civil war.

“When we were in the middle of the Civil War, Tennessee was just about divided in half. The northern half being with the union and the southern half being the Confederacy. In order to get down to the Grand Lodge in Nashville from here, you had to cross basically that invisible line about five times going from Union to Confederacy, ” said lodge secretary and former grandmaster Tom Wallace.

“A lot of lodges in this area failed to make that two-year time period; and so they had basically gone dark. But after the Civil War, the grandmaster said that if the lodges that were unable to make it during the war would plead their case, he would forgive that and go on. We were one of those that didn’t lose our charter,” added Wallace.

Wallace told News Channel 11 that Jonesborough’s lodge has a special document signed by Andrew Jackson, the seventh President of the United States, who at the time served as the grand master of the grand lodge in Tennessee.

“As grandmaster, he signed our dispensation to work, and eventually our charter. To our knowledge, we are the only lodge in Tennessee that has the original documents signed by Andrew Jackson,” stated Wallace. “He chartered four lodges, but those other three either had have been gone by the wayside, or they were signed by the Deputy Grandmaster and not by Andrew Jackson,” he added.

The Rhea lodge dedicates much of their time to charitable programs, one being the The Masonic Widows and Orphans Fund of Tennessee.

Wallace says there’s not as much secrecy as people think in being a mason.

“We all have secrets. Well, I don’t know anybody that doesn’t have secrets of some type or another. But as far as secrecy and masonry, we don’t have that much,” says Wallace. “If you have a question about masonry, best thing to do is ask a Mason you know. You may have seen some car tags or the little bumper sticker that says ‘To be one, ask one.’, and that’s basically it.”, he added.

As part of their charity work and year long celebration the lodge is hosting a food bank. Lodge members will also be making appearances in several parades in the community.