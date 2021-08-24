Jonesborough’s Main Street Brews & Tunes continues through September

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Main Street Jonesborough’s weekly concert series, Brews & Tunes, is set to wrap up at the end of September.

The sixth annual series has five concerts remaining at the International Storytelling Center Plaza every Sunday afternoon, with food and beer served at 4 p.m. and live music from 5-7 p.m.

Each event features a different brewery and rotates local food trucks serving up barbecue, pizza, tacos, sweet treats and more.

Julie Williams, a musician who plays off her Appalachian background, will take the stage on Sunday, August 29. Concert-goers can expect bluegrass, old-time, country, gospel and folk vibes from Williams’ upcoming performance.

Brews will be available on tap from Red Silo Brewing Company and Gypsy Circus Cider Company, with food provided by Rockin’ Rivet Pizza and Appalachian Ice.

The remainder of the season will feature the following musicians and artists: My New Favorites, J.P. Mathes II and Fiddling Leona, Donnie and the Dry Heavers and Momma Molasses.

The 2021 Brews & Tunes series is sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants Services Association (JAMSA), Main Street Cafe & Catering and The Jonesborough Group.

