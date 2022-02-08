Jonesborough’s Lollipop Shop launching Pops Retro Arcade

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Lollipop Shop of Jonesborough announced a sweet treat for children-at-hearts of all ages — the candy shop will launch a retro arcade starting Feb. 12.



PHOTOS: The Lollipop Shop

According a Facebook post from The Lollipop Shop, Pops Retro Arcade in the The Lollipop Loft will feature over 20 retro arcade machines and over 100 games. Gamers will not need any quarters to play during ChocolateFest weekend Feb. 12-13.

The Lollipop Loft will also accommodate for private parties in a setting that overlooks Main Street in Tennessee’s oldest town.

To call to reserve an event, contact 423-913-2663.

The Lollipop Shop is located at 129 E. Main St. in Jonesborough. Its hours include Monday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.