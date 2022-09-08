JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant on Main Street in Jonesborough is closed Thursday following a fire.

Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that he saw flames Wednesday night coming from the Barrel House and said the Jonesborough Fire Department, the town’s public safety officers and a ladder truck with the Johnson City Fire Department jumped into action to prevent the fire from spreading.

News Channel 11 captured pictures that show fire damage in a separate structure behind the restaurant.

The extent of the damage and what caused the fire remains unknown at this time. News Channel 11 has reached out to the Jonesborough Fire Department for more information.