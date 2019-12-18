Jonesborough woman charged with DUI 4th offense after allegedly leaving scene of accident

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman faces multiple charges after police say she left the scene of an accident on Tuesday and was found in possession of marijuana.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of North State of Franklin and West Oakland Avenue.

Officers arrived around 4:00 p.m. and spoke to one of the drivers involved in the crash, who told them that a gray vehicle had just left the scene.

Officers reportedly found the vehicle a short distance away and identified the driver as 30-year-old Brittney Lacy of Jonesborough.

The release says an investigation led to Lacy’s arrest for DUI 4th offense.

A search of the vehicle allegedly led to the discovery of .92g of marijuana in the console.

Lacy is charged with DUI 4th offense, leaving the scene of an accident, following too closely, violations of drivers license restriction and simple possession.

She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and held in lieu of a bond hearing.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday afternoon.