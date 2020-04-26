Jonesborough woman charged after police find more than 70 grams of methamphetamine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested Kacei Pierce, 26, Sunday afternoon after responding to a report of two subjects passed out inside a vehicle in the Walgreen’s parking lot on Bobby Hicks Highway.

Police said they found 74 grams of a white crystal substance that tested positive as methamphetamine.

According to the Johnson City Police Department press release, a vehicle search also revealed suboxone pills and multiple drug paraphernalia.

Pierce was charged with possession of methamphetamine, casual exchange, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Police transported Pierce to the Washington County Detention Center, where she remains on a $12,000 bond.

Pierce’s court appearance is scheduled for April 27 in Washington County Sessions Court.