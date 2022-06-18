JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – After storms rocked the Tri-Cities Friday, Jonesborough officials warned residents that they may run out of water if they aren’t careful.

According to a press release from the Town of Jonesborough, the town’s water treatment plant lost power due to storm damage. Town officials asked residents to cut back as BrightRidge crews work to restore service to the facility, which they hope will keep the system from failing completely.

“We are asking our water customers to please conserve water today,” the release said. “If you experience low pressure, or are out of water, we are aware of the problem.”

Repairs are expected to take most of Saturday, and town officials advised residents to only use water for necessities until further notice.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.