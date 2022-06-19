JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Operations are beginning to resume at the Jonesborough water treatment plant.

Power has been restored to the facility, but workers are still in the process of refilling tanks and reserves that were depleted due to outages. Customers are urged to continue to conserve water until tanks are refilled, according to Jonesborough Water Distribution Director Kevin Brobeck.

The facility will be sending out an update on the situation Monday.

Brobeck says a transformer at the plant lost power, which has since been replaced.

The Jonesborough water treatment plant lost power after some severe storms that hit the region this week. Customers were advised to avoid doing things such as washing cars, which consume a large amount of water at that time.