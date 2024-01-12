JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The forecast of low temperatures and snow brings back memories of the major water outage last winter for Jonesborough water customers.

In late December 2022, 10,000 Jonesborough customers were left without water for days after an Arctic blast made its way through the region. For some customers, it took days for water to be restored.

“I’ve thought about back to last year and I was like, ‘What if that does happen?'” resident Morgan Hensley said. “Because it was pretty bad last year. We didn’t know how long it would last.”

Morgan was let out early from school because of high winds. She remembers back to her grandparents’ experience last winter. They live in Limestone and were lucky. They are connected to both the town’s water and have their well water.

Her grandfather, Beebe Hensley, said they like to only turn on the well water for emergencies, and last winter became that case. Beebe said they even shared their well water with neighbors.

Both Morgan and Beebe are watching the weather closely.

“Well, sure. Anything can happen,” Beebe said. “Of course, I guess we’ll try to stay prepared, but you never know.”

Artie White is watching the weather closely too, along with the the town’s water levels. White is the water quality director for the Town of Jonesborough and he said the water distribution department has taken steps to avoid a repeat of last winter.

“Hopefully, we’ll never see what we saw last year,” White said. “I think that was probably a 40-year event, but we’ve got some measures in place. Hopefully, no rolling blackouts.”

Since the major water outage in December 2022, White said burst pipes have been replaced. He also said the town has worked with BrightRidge to get tree trimmers out to cut down limbs near powerlines and the water treatment plant.

Jonesborough town workers were out Friday fixing water leaks and mainline breaks.

White asks Jonesborough water customers to do their own preparations for the incoming weather.

“Anytime the wind’s blowing and it gets below freezing, if air can get to your water pipes at your home, you want to close up your crawl spaces,” White said. “Leave a pencil-sized trickle of water running through all your facets, not just one or two.”

Jonesborough water customers are asked to report even the smallest leak. Town workers are available 24 hours to respond to the call.