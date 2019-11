JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Jonesborough has postponed its tree lighting ceremony due to inclement weather.

The new date and time for the ceremony will be December 6, at 6 p.m.

CHANGE OF DATE 🌧🎄Due to inclement weather, the Lighting of the Tree has been postponed to Friday, Dec. 6th at 6 pm. Hope to see you then! Posted by Historic Jonesborough on Saturday, November 30, 2019

The community is encouraged to join the festivities, including a carol sing-a-long, a telling of a Christmas Story and finally, the Christmas tree lighting.