JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee Cash player is $20,000 wealthier after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at Tri-City Wholesale Tobacco on East Jackson Boulevard.

A release from the Tennessee Lottery on Wednesday revealed the ticket totaled $20,429.

Another win in Tennessee included a Powerball ticket valued at $100,000 sold at a Publix in Murfreesboro. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, but since the player chose the Power Play feature, the prize doubled.

The Tennessee Lottery noted that the current jackpot stands at $454 million.