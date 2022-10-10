JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Starting next week, the Town of Jonesborough will begin replacing all water meters within its water district.

According to the town, the new meters will allow water district employees to gather readings as they drive by, instead of reading them manually.

The meter replacement project will begin during the week of Oct. 17 and is expected to take 8–12 months to complete. Installation of each meter should typically take around 20–25 minutes to complete.

Town officials say crews will be in clearly marked vehicles with “Jonesborough” and “VEEPO Metering” on them.

The town says more information, including project updates, will be posted on its website and Facebook page during the next couple of weeks.