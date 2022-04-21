JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough will host its Town Wide Yard Sale for the first time in five years next month.

A release from the town states that on Saturday, May 14, vendors will line Boone Street and Main Street sidewalks in downtown Jonesborough. The yard sale is part of the “500 mile US-11 Antique Alley sale,” which runs from Mississippi all the way to Bristol.

The cost to purchase a 10×10 vendor space is $25, and a 10×20 space is $40. The money acquired by selling vendor spaces will go to the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association.

The yard sale lasts from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in purchasing a vendor space or learning more is asked to call 423-913-2663.