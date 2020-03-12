Jonesborough to host annual St. Paddy’s Celebration Saturday

1  of  4
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dust off the bagpipes and get out your plaid kilts, because Tennessee’s Oldest Town is getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The 4th Annual St. Paddy’s Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 14, according to a release from the Town of Jonesborough.

The celebration features the traditional Irish band Sigean on the stage in front of the Storytelling Center from 5-7 p.m.

Other events during the celebration include a beer garden brought by Main Street Cafe and Catering with beer from Depot Street Brewing.

The Highland Games will be held in Storytelling Park from 12-5 p.m. The games include archery, stone throw, weight over bar and spear throwing.

For a full list of events during the celebration, click here.

