WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s oldest town is set to cover Washington County historical data in the latest of Jonesborough’s History Happy Hours.

According to a press release, the Heritage Alliance of Jonesborough has partnered with Black in Appalachia to host speaker William Isom as he presents “Enslavement to National Emancipation: Black Data from Washington County, Tennessee 1860-1870.”

Isom’s research is part of Black in Appalachia, an organization dedicated to researching, documenting and preserving the culture and accomplishments of African-Americans throughout the south. Isom is the organization’s director, and an East Tennessee native.

The event will take place at the Chester Inn Museum on May 19, and presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m.