Jonesborough to host ‘Downtown at Dusk’ adult trick-or-treating with drinks, snacks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Grown-ups who miss the fun of dressing up and walking porch to porch can experience their own kind of Halloween hijinks in downtown Jonesborough later this month.

According to a release from the Town of Jonesborough, “Downtown at Dusk: Halloween Edition” will return this year with a few minor changes like snacks and new themes.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, the event will provide trick-or-treating for adults with over 15 different food and drink samples to try.

The release also states that most drink samples will be alcoholic, so those who participate must be 21 and older. Samples will be offered until 8:30 p.m. that night.

Alongside the night’s adult festivities, Tennessee’s Oldest Town will also host a Jack-o-lantern drive-thru, pumpkin carving and a drive-in showing of Hocus Pocus throughout the evening.

For more information regarding Downtown at Dusk or other Halloween events in the town, click here.