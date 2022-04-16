WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Jonesborough will see an influx of canine companions Saturday morning as the 2nd annual Doggie Hop Easter Egg Hunt begins.

According to event host Tennessee Tails Pet Boutique, festivities will start at 11 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Saturday. Businesses throughout town will offer stamps, discounts and treats for visitors.

In addition to incentives from vendors, eggs will be hidden nearby that participants can trade in for prizes. Dog-friendly crafts, games and a photographer will be found in Mill Spring Park.

For $10 per dog, participants will receive a goodie bag, a map of participating businesses, a stamp card and an extra bag of treats. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

Tickets can be purchased online, or in person depending on availability.