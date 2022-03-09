JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Families will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experiences and learn about Highland cows and calves at Jonesborough’s 2022 St. Paddy’s Celebration on March 19.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the community can snag a photo with the shaggy-haired breed and learn fun facts about the animals.

A post from Historic Jonesborough stated the cows will travel to Tennessee’s oldest town from Happy Hens & Highlands Farm, which raises Scottish Highland cattle.

Other festivities at Jonesborough’s St. Paddy’s Celebration will include Highland games from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Irish food and drinks beginning at 4 p.m., Paddy’s Dash: Brew Fun Run at 4 p.m. and live Irish music in front of the Storytelling Center from 5-7 p.m.

