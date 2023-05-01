JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Jonesborough plans to cut the ribbon on the new Lincoln Park Friday, May 5.

A release from the town states the new park is located at 122 North Lincoln Ave. Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff stated that the park is conveniently located behind the Jonesborough Senior Center and just off East Main Street.

The 3.46-acre park includes the following features:

Pickleball courts

Shuffleboard courts

Horseshoes

Bocce ball

Playground

Walking trails

Raised garden bed area

Multiple restrooms

According to the town, Lincoln Park also boasts an amphitheater that can seat 100 people, relaxing water features and landscaping and an education building that will provide gardening classes.

The park was partially funded by a $500,000 Local Park and Recreation Fund Grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The town reports Lincoln Park was one of 56 in the state to receive one of the grants.

Previously, the park site functioned as the town’s municipal garage facility.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Friday and will feature live entertainment at the amphitheater, demonstrations in the game areas, refreshments for those in attendance and giveaways.