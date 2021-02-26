Jonesborough to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with events from March 12-21

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Jonesborough will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a series of events over the span of several days.

According to a release from the town, from Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 21, different events and activities will be held.

The release says the St. Paddy’s Family Fun Run will be open to anyone during those dates. The route starts at the Visitors Center and goes through downtown and further. If you take a picture with the blarney stone along the route and tag Main Street Jonesborough, you can collect a small prize pack of goodies back at the Visitors Center.

The route is guided with signs and is open to all ages. There is no fee to enter, according to the release.

The first Downtown at Dusk event will be St. Patrick’s Day themed on Friday, March 19 from 5-8 p.m.

If you purchase tickets, you can taste beverages at more than 10 locations in downtown Jonesborough. There are alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Tickets are $20.

The Jonesborough Rock Hunt will kick off on Friday, March 12. The release says rocks will be hidden from the Chuckey Depot Museum down to the Jonesborough Visitors Center.

Look for hidden rocks all through the area and you might find one with a redeemable prized at a local business.

For more information on the St. Paddy’s Day Celebration, click here.