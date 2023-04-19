JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The town of Jonesborough is celebrating 19 years of being a ‘Tree City USA’.

In recognition of the milestone, the town is boosting its efforts to plant more trees throughout the area this Arbor Day.

The town’s Tree and Townscape Board will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting and distribution. It’s happening on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. at 720 North Cherokee Street, also known as the future Jonesborough School site.

In a release, town officials said an apple tree will be planted in the future orchard area on the school property.

“Arbor Day gives us a chance to acknowledge the importance of trees and what role they play in enhancing the community. The Town is focused on preserving the trees in our community as well as planting new ones to be enjoyed by future generations,” said Mike Musick, Parks and Recreation Director.

Those looking to attend are asked to park along Thompson Meadow Lane.

Students who will soon go to the new school next year will also assist in planting the tree at their new school site.

Aside from the ceremonial planting, 200 tree seedlings will be distributed to the public, free of charge.

Seedlings include Red Maple, Pin Oak, River Birch and Dogwood trees.