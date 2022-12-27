JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough will begin restoring water service to businesses and restaurants Tuesday night.

The restoration of service comes as the town continues to see an increase in the water in its tanks.

Restaurants and businesses must be open or have someone present in order for service to be restored Tuesday night. If no one is there, crews will return Wednesday after the business opens.

The town says this is a “crucial first step in restoring residential service.”

If the water levels in the town’s tanks continue to rise, the town will begin a phased restoration of service to residential customers.

Restaurant and business owners who have questions may call 753-1040.