JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students from ages 4-14 attended school together at the new Jonesborough Elementary for the first time Thursday.

Washington County, Tennessee and town officials broke ground on the project more than two years ago.

“It (has been) a lot of work up to this point by our staff, by the architects, the contractors, the town of Jonesborough, just a good partnership, Washington County Board and the government,” Washington County Tennessee Superintendent of Schools Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11.

Principal Matthew Combs said all of the effort and money is paying off now that students are in the building.

“It’s all coming to fruition,” Combs told News Channel 11. “The kids are excited to be here. You can feel the excitement through the whole building.”

The school features wide hallways, bright-colored murals and floors, new technology and a larger gym.

“This is an outstanding facility and hopefully this positive energy that we saw last night at a full, open house and that started the morning out will continue throughout the rest of the year and for years to come,” Combs said.

The new school combines students from the former Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle School buildings into a single campus with room for roughly 900 students.

Seventh-grade student Ganessa Brown said adjusting to a new building is a little overwhelming, but exciting.

“I love seeing everybody walk around like as one whole school and one whole family,” Brown said.

For younger students, the sight of middle schoolers in the hall might be intimidating, but first-grade teacher Brittany Gray told News Channel 11 the adjustment has been smooth so far.

“It’s been a very cool dynamic,” Gray said. “The big kids are high-fiving, and it’s just we’re all meshing so well.”

Thursday allowed parents, students and teachers to learn new routines in the drop-off line, cafeteria and in class.

“I’m very pleased with the way our car-rider line went this morning,” Combs said. “That’s always a big question mark for us and it can make or break our day. We got off to a good start today.”

The novelty of the building and tweaked routines is keeping students engaged.

“I think the most surprising thing, as an educator and first-grade teacher, is seeing the kids come in and hanging on to every word,” said Gray. “A lot of times after a break, kids are just nervous and they just don’t want to be here sometimes.”

For students, the rest of the year seems just as exciting.

“I’m looking forward to making new memories and having this wonderful experience,” said Brown. “I feel very honored to be here and very blessed.”