JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Jonesborough water treatment facility has released an update after power was restored at the facility following a storm.

The town is still asking residents to conserve water due to issues caused by the power outage.

The facility lost power for 12 hours and during that time the storage capacity decreased. The town adds that the plant has been running at full capacity since Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that if people continue to conserve water that storage capacity can be restored by the weeknd.

To conserve water the town is urging people cut back on using water for things like washing vehicles and watering lawns.