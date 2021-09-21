Jonesborough Senior Center receives $50K from state

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Senior Center received $50,000 from the state, which will go towards the center’s My Ride Tennessee transportation service and the purchase of a new vehicle.

Part of the money will also be used to purchase a road-safe golf cart to take members from the senior center to the new town park being built nearby.

Those with the senior center say the funding is much-needed.

“So there is just a tremendous need to get our home-bound seniors to their medical appointments, and other essential needs,” Jonesborough Senior Center Director Mary Regen said. “We take them out to get their COVID-19 shots, to vote, really, all those things we take for granted. But if they don’t have transportation, it’s really a blessing to be able to be picked up by a volunteer driver.”

Regen said the program has been more active than ever with a record 120 rides in July.