JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Jonesborough Senior Center held its Spring Expo and Health Fair Wednesday with the goal of helping the community stay healthier longer.

The free event featured giveaways, door prizes and interactive booths for those in attendance. Information on health services was also provided to everyone interested.

“Part of the mission of the senior center is, of course, to be the vocal point for folks 50 and older in our community,” Senior Center Director Mary Regen said. “So we see this as just another extension of the other services and programs and activities that we already offer.”

More than 40 vendors were at the expo and fair to offer information and resources to members of the center and the community.