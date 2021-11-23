Jonesborough seeking gingerbread houses for contest

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough is looking for gingerbread houses.

For a second year, the town will host Gingerbread Village, a walkable gingerbread house display and contest.

The gingerbread houses will be displayed in downtown storefronts from Dec. 3 to Dec. 25. Members of the public will vote for their favorite entries online through Dec. 18.

Winners will be chosen for three categories: child, adult/family, and professional. First-place winners in the child and adult/family categories will win $100, while $500 will go to the winner of the professional category.

The deadline to register is Dec. 1. Registration can be completed by clicking here or calling 423-753-1010.

Gingerbread houses must be dropped off at the International Storytelling Center on Dec. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The town will also give out 50 free gingerbread kits on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Storytelling Center.

