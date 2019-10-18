Jonesborough school lease vote deferred

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners decided to delay a vote Thursday evening on a plan to build a new school in Jonesborough.

The decision comes as the lease agreement is still being negotiated.

As it stands, Jonesborough would build the school and athletic facilities while the county and board of education will lease to own the school.

Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said while the deal requires some urgency, it is important that it gets community support.

The county commission will revisit the issue at their next meeting on Monday, October 28.