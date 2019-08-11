Local Jonesborough sailor serves U.S. Navy in Indo-Pacific

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local sailor is staying busy in the Pacific working on one of the country’s deployed aircraft carriers.

Airman Joseph Robinson is from Jonesborough and serves with the U.S. Navy.

Robinson works on the interactive flight deck of the Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan.

Photo: Navy Office of Community Outreach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyra M. Campbell) Airman Joseph Robinson (right) moves pieces on an interactive flight desk schematic board.

The aircraft carrier provides combat-ready force to protect and defend interests and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

News Channel 11 would like to thank Airman Robinson and the rest of the armed forces for their service to our country.