UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – YMCAs across the region have opened up their showers for those impacted by the water issues in Jonesborough.

Several of those without water traveled to the Unicoi County YMCA Thursday morning and brought jugs and containers with them. Roughly 20-30 people were able to shower as Jonesborough works to restore water service to thousands of its customers.

Visitors had to bring their own towels and toiletries, but they were not required to sign in or join the YMCA.

“It’s just such a big way to be able to connect to our community, said Robert Kell, the chief executive officer of the Unicoi County Family YMCA. “Erwin itself is a small town. Our Northeast Tennessee, it’s a small region and we’re all really family and we’re connected to so many people and different places. So when they called, it was just how can we work this out to be able to provide that resource to help our friends and family who are struggling right now.”

Kell said the facility will be available for people to use through Saturday and will also offer a shower site for people next week if repairs are not completed by that time.

Other area YMCAs are also opening their doors to people in need of a shower. On Thursday, Unicoi County’s will remain open until 7:30 p.m., Greene County will be open until 9:30 p.m. and Kingsport will do the same until 8:30 p.m.

Visitors will need to fill out a guest form at the Kingsport YMCA.