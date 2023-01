JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents the classic drama ‘On Golden Pond.’

Shannon Cook and Fritz Hagemeier joined News Channel 11 with a preview of the production.

Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents ‘On Golden Pond’ from Jan. 20 through Feb. 5. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinee performances are Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets for ‘On Golden Pond’ can be purchased here.