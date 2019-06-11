Jonesborough receives $25,000 for new dog park

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Civitan Club granted a $25,000 sponsorship for a new dog park to the town at the monthly Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday night.

According to a release from the city’s visitor center, Jonesborough also previously received a $25,000 grant from the Randy Boyd Foundation.

As part of their donation, the Jonesborough Civitan Club will receive the naming rights to the park, dubbing it “Jonesborough Civitan Dog Park.”

When built, the new dog park will be the first in Jonesborough, which the release says has been a feature in high demand.

“Jonesborough Civitan Dog Park” will be located off State Route 34, next to the town’s new municipal garage facility.

The park will feature a fenced enclosure, shade trees, benches for owners and dog waste stations.

Any inquiries related to the dog park or potential donations can be directed to Recreation Capital Projects Planner Rachel Conger at 423-791-3869.