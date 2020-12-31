Jonesborough purchases land for new school

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough K–8 school project is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Town of Jonesborough purchased almost 50 acres of land off North Cherokee Street and Tavern Hill Road.

Back in 2019, the Washington County Commission approved a lease agreement for the town to purchase the land and build the new school.

The county will start paying back the town once the school is built.

“We had four or five sites picked out near our city limits and inside our city limits and early on I felt like this was the best site for our school,” said Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest. “It laid the best and I felt like the expenses to get the site prepared would be minimal.”

The estimated cost of the project is $32,750,000, but the Vest hopes that number will come down.

A committee will review pricing with architects and consultants at its next meeting in January.

Vest expects groundbreaking will take place in mid-2021.