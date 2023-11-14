JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough continues to make water line improvements almost one year after a major water shutdown last winter.

10,000 residents were without water after a frigid winter spell, which the water system couldn’t handle, in late December 2022.

Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said 12,000 digital meters have been installed that help to detect water leaks.

“Working on that new technology, which is great, which is providing more accurate information but also shows a spike in use and unuse,” said Rosenoff.

Pipelines in the northern part of the town have been improved. The town has been replacing the PVC pipes with ductile iron pipes, which Rosenoff said are a better product.

Rosenoff also said the town wants to make more major improvements and has been applying for USDA grants to go toward water lines affected by the water shutdown.

The town has been making changes to be more proactive.

“Our meter technicians are answering more and more calls on leaks to discover where our clusters are, or where our strategies need to be on maybe a major water line replacement versus making minor repairs,” said Rosenoff.

Jonesborough officials met Monday night for a work session on a new town water plant and a 24-inch transmission pipe. You can learn about when that plant project is expected to be completed here.