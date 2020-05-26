Jonesborough police: Man arrested after leaving scene of crash at tobacco store; woman transported to hospital

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Sunday after the truck he was driving crashed into the front of a discount tobacco store in Jonesborough and injured a woman.

According to a report from the Jonesborough Police Department, officers responded to Discount Tobacco in the 100 block of East Jackson Boulevard at 2:13 p.m. on Sunday.

The report says that multiple witnesses told officers that a white pickup truck had crashed into the front of the store, then began backing out in a hurry.











A witness gave officers video and pictures of the truck leaving. Witnesses said they saw it go behind the store toward Magnolia Apartments.

The report says officers found Cindy Wilson laying down inside the store after being hit by the truck.

She was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

A trail of broken glass led officers to the apartments, where they located the damaged truck at one of the apartments.

According to the report, the driver, Ronnie Blankenship, 72, was found in his apartment.

The report stated that Blankenship told officers he was aware that he had left the scene and was going to return to the location.

Blankenship was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.