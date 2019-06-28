Jonesborough police investigating after two bodies found in home

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home this week.

The bodies of Michael Huggins, 68, and Nadine Yares, 56, were found Wednesday at 130 Lorena Lane.

Jonesborough police say the officers were dispatched to the address after a concerned citizen requested a welfare check of the residents.

The investigation is ongoing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Jonesborough police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Matt Rice at 423-753-1053.