JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event Tuesday, ensuring dozens of children got the Christmas they deserve.

With Christmas only days away, kids were given the chance to go on a shopping spree at Walmart. Several agencies teamed up to hold the event.

Organizers say the event has really grown into something special.

“To see it evolve from the first year taking seven or eight kids to now we’re taking 80-some kids to Walmart tonight,” Maj. Jamie Aistrop said. “To see it grow into what it has, has been really amazing.”

Aistrop said the event also helps build relationships with the community.