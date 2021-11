JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers will need to find an alternate route Tuesday morning due to a train in town experiencing mechanical issues.

The Jonesborough Police Department warned motorists that an alternate route would be necessary for those who commute across the railroad in the following areas:

Spring Street at City Limits

Stage Road

Fox Street

3rd Avenue

JPD said the only way into Jonesborough from the south side is West Main Street through the roundabout.