JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local police departments host Shop With Cop programs to help local children in need.

The Jonesborough Police Department is one of those, and the department expects to help make around 300 children’s Christmases brighter.

Kerrie Aistrop and Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department joined the First at 4 team Tuesday to talk about the need for the program and how the community can help.