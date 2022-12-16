JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for a missing Jonesborough man with special needs last seen Friday around noon.

According to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department (JPD), Justin Crow was last seen around Allison Drive at approximately 12 p.m. Friday.

Crow has special needs that may keep him from returning home safely, JPD officials said, and officers hope to locate him as soon as possible.

Photo: Jonesborough Police Department

According to the post, Crow was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, dark colored pants and brown Crocs shoes. The 19-year-old was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

At the time of the post, officers said Crow was believed to be on foot in the North Jonesborough Subdivision, Rocky Hollow, W College Street, or New Hope areas.

Anyone with information on Crow’s location is encouraged to call 911.