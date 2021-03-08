Jonesborough officials approve reopening Wetlands at full capacity

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials on Monday approved reopening Jonesborough’s waterpark, Wetlands, at full capacity this upcoming warm season.

News Channel 11 spoke with Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest after the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, who said that while officials did approve reopening the waterpark at full capacity, they will still encourage CDC guidelines.

“We’re going to safely open Wetlands again this year,” Vest said. “We did open it last year at a much smaller scale, but this year, we’ll try to open at full capacity as long as we can do that and meet the CDC guidelines.”

A date for the reopening was not revealed, but Vest said it should reopen when it usually does around the end of May.

Also discussed at the meeting were several other events, including Jonesborough Days and another tradition that wasn’t listed on the agenda, Music on the Square. These items remain on the table for future discussion.