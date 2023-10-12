JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough has been named travel magazine Fifty Grande’s “Coolest Small City in Tennessee.”

“With all due respect to the cavalcade of kitsch that is Gatlinburg, Jonesborough brings a more sophisticated brand of cool to Appalachia,” the magazine wrote.

The oldest town in Tennessee has plenty to offer visitors. The “red brick masterpiece nestled in the mountains” is home to the National Storytelling Festival and many other local events.

Not far from the Tri-Cities, Boone was named the Coolest Small City in North Carolina.

