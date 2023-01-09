Jonesborough, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students from Jonesborough Elementary School and Jonesborough Middle School gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate the schools’ redesigned mascot and upcoming merger.

Students from both schools had the opportunity to vote on several designs and chose a redesigned version of the middle school’s current tiger logo to represent the combined K-8 building set to open next year.

Jonesborough Elementary Principal Matthew Combs will move with the students to the new building. He told News Channel 11 the mascot is a great place to start in building an identity for the new school.

“Most of the time, when you come into the principalship, you take over a school that has its own history and its own traditions,” Combs said. “And we most certainly have those things and are taking them with us, but it’s just kind of a cool opportunity to make our own way.”

Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said there’s a lot of work left to do, like buying furniture and staging the campus for students, before transitioning students to the new school in the winter of 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Students have not only had input on the logo but also on changes they’d like to see as they move to the new building.

Combs said his Student Advisory Board has helped him envision the future school.

Cadence Greenlea, a board member, told News Channel 11, she appreciates how the board has allowed her to make an impact.

“I like how we can ask our friends on how they would like the new school,” Greenlee said. “So we can tell that in our next meeting so everyone has a benefit in the new school and what they like.”

Combs said he’s been working with students, especially on how lunchtime will work in the cafeteria.