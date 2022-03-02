JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first time Israel Gillette went to the East Block was in 1993, but a few short years after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

His family owns a farm in Dersca, Romania, just a few miles from the Siret border crossing between Ukraine and Romania.

After almost a week of near-constant conflict, Ukrainian refugees have barreled into Poland and Romania by the thousands seeking escape from the war. These refugees are mostly women, children and those too vulnerable to fight. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 years are expected to stay behind and take up arm in defense of their nation.

To Gillette, this means vacation back home in the United States can wait, he told News Channel 11 he must return to his farm in Romania to help.

‘I was just there’

“My father started a farm, a nonprofit organization kind of helping the needy, and I like it there so I’ve been splitting my time there roughly between the States and Romania and I’ve also gone into Ukraine a few times and have some friends there,” Gillette said.

He had spent much of 2021 in Ukraine, visiting with friends and exploring places he’d never had the time to visit before.

His dog, Dan, a border collie mix hailing from the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter, has been Gillette’s travel companion for four years.

Gillette joked that Dan accidently snuck onto the Chernobyl site last year.

“It was just a year ago that I was there, basically, and to see that the Russian personnel carriers and armored vehicles pulling into Chernobyl, I was like. ‘I was just, you know, I was just there,'” he said.

He described a beautiful winter day with his companion, Dan, in his motorcycle saddle-bag-seat, when the temperatures began to fall drastically, and they had to turn back.

“Oh, it’s a great place. I really enjoy going there, the people treat me very, very well and I’m fortunate in that I went to see it when I did,” he said.

Gillette visited Ukraine in 2014 during the last Russian invasion, so when asked what his expectations were for this conflict, he said he expected it.

“I can believe that it’s happening, I didn’t anticipate it happening so quickly,” he said.

He said he just got back to his native Jonesborough a week before the fight broke out on the other side of the globe, but to him it was “home.”

“I was on the Ukrainian border just over a week ago at the farm and now…” he said shaking his head in disbelief.

What’s next

Gillette is also a motorcycle racer. His goal was to visit his native Jonesborough and compete in several motorcycle races in the U.S. before returning to his Romanian farm at the end of April.

“I feel a bit guilty for being here at the moment,” he told News Channel 11 Wednesday morning.

So, he decided to change his flight to next week.

“I imagine/foresee that there’ll be a stream of refugees or a refugee presence there in Northern Romania for months if not years to come,” he said.

The war is urging him to help others, but also urging others to appreciate what they have while they have it.

“My support goes to the people of Ukraine and the people there and the refugees leaving, but also to us as human beings that want to be free and go out and live, you go out and live your life every day and see everything you can and do what you want to do because the freedom to do that tomorrow is not guaranteed,” he said.

Gillette plans to fill a storage container with supplies and take it with him to his farm where he is told refugees have already started to arrive.