Jonesborough man facing multiple charges after setting house on fire, throwing dog inside

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man is facing multiple charges after Washington County authorities responded to reports of a house fire Friday night.

According to affidavit records, authorities arrived to the scene on the 100 block of Kiser Road to discover a house engulfed in flames.

Upon investigation, officers learned the house fire was due to arson. According to a witness, Don R. Wines, 29, “set the fire in the bathroom and threw the pet dog in a basket that was sitting in the bathroom.”

Wines’ father, who hasn’t been identified, told a neighbor Wines had previously attempted to set a fire in the basement, which was put out.

Four people in the home — including the dog — made it out without injury, the affidavit says.

The affidavit also states that the homeowner has an active order of protection against Wines.

Wines was charged with the following:

aggravated arson

aggravated cruelty to animals

four counts of reckless endangerment

aggravated child endangerment

violation of protection order

He is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center.

Wines’ court date is scheduled for Monday, July 19 at 1:30 p.m.