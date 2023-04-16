Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing several charges after police made a traffic stop on his car, and he allegedly fled on foot.

Johnson City Police Department arrested Sean Bowman of Jonesborough on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, officers received information about an outstanding arrest warrant for Bowman out of Sullivan County, Tennessee.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. officers observed Bowman’s alleged vehicle traveling on N. Broadway Street.

Police say they then conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Bowman. When officers attempted to detain him, Bowman allegedly poured a drink on them and ran away on foot. After a brief chase, police apprehended him.

A search of Bowman’s vehicle revealed a loaded handgun in the backseat next to a toddler and 27 grams of marijuana under the toddler’s car seat.

Bowman was charged with Assault Against a First Responder, Evading Arrest, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Felony Possession of Marijuana, and Child Endangerment.

Bowman has been taken into custody and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $37,000 bond. He will appear in Washington County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on April 17th for his arraignment.