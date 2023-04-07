GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee reports that on Friday, a jury convicted Timothy Carver, 53, of Jonesborough, of knowingly producing child pornography, knowingly distributing child pornography, and knowingly possessing child pornography involving a child less than 12 years of age.

The conviction comes following a four-day trial in United States District Court in Greeneville.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a release that evidence presented at the trial proved the defendant videoed and photographed himself engaged in sexual acts with a 2-year-old. The office said Carver distributed a child pornography video to an FBI Online Covert Agent. The office added that FBI agents discovered 1,735 photo and video files on Carver’s phone that contained child pornography.

Carver is set to be sentenced on August 10. He faces a minimum mandatory 15 years imprisonment for production of child pornography and a minimum mandatory five years for distribution of child pornography. Carver will also be subject to lifetime supervision and placement on the sex offender registry.