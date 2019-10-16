Jonesborough man confesses to home invasion, Intimate Treasures break-in

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities say a man is facing charges after he broke into a home and local business.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Gregory Clark of Jonesborough was arrested by police in Indiana and extradited back to Washington County.

According to investigators, Clark confessed to burglarizing a home on Ridgecrest Road in September 2018 and breaking into Intimate Treasures on West Market Street on July 27.

The sheriff’s office says Clark was identified as the suspect in both cases prior to his arrest in Indiana. A grand jury indicted him earlier this month on charges of aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft of property.

Clark is being held on a $15,000 bond and scheduled for arraignment on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.